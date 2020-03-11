Andrew "Tommy" Thomas Bentley Jr., age 69, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Tommy was born on January 14, 1951 in Bristol, Tenn. He was the son of the late Andrew Thomas Bentley Sr. and Lillian Nelson Bentley, of Hickory Tree. He was a member of Lynwood Bible Church in Bristol, Tenn. He loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, fishing and hunting. One thing he was well known for was singing; and many people would say he sounded and looked just like Elvis when he was younger. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Thomas Bentley Sr., his sister, Linda Bentley Jamison, of Baltimore, Maryland, and his sister, Peggy Geraldine Bentley. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Jones Bentley; four daughters, Andrea Roark, of Bristol, Tenn., Peggy Hilling and husband, Tim, of Morgantown, W.Va., Heather Ollis and husband, Michael, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Kimberly Brown and husband, Bradley, of Limestone, Tenn; grandchildren, Andy Roark and wife, Jessica, Ally Roark, Megan and Amy Ollis, Ethan and Brady Hilling; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Austin Roark; his mother, Lillian Nelson Bentley; sister, Andrea Smithson, of Bluff City; brothers, Timothy Bentley and wife, Carol, of Glasglow, Kentucky, and Billy Bentley Sr. and wife, Suzy, of Gray, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and his special little friend, Peanut. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Shipley Cemetery. The family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at: www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: CGZBUU Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
