Janet (Thomas) Bentley Janet (Thomas) Bentley, 74, of Stanley, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019. Janet is the daughter of the late Mabel (Hawthorne) and James Harold Thomas. Janet's family said she was known for speaking her mind and not pulling any punches. She was a woman of great faith and a member of Alexis Baptist Church since the early 1990s. Janet graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1963. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Left behind to cherish their memories of Janet are her husband of nearly 55 years, and her childhood sweetheart, Rodney A. Bentley; her sons, Myron Clayton "Clay" Bentley (Yessenia) of Cornelius and James Patrick Bentley (Sheri) of Kings Mountain; as well as her sister, Sharon Elizabeth Johnson (Marvin) of Gastonia; and brothers, John David Thomas and Gary Lynn Thomas (Linda) both of Stanley. A Celebration of Janet's life was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Carothers Funeral Home - Stanley, 412 South Main Street, Stanley. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Burial followed at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Janet's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Fond memories of Janet and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com. Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is serving the Bentley Family.
