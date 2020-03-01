SUGAR GROVE, Va. Frances Irvin Bennett, age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home in Sugar Grove, Va. Frances was born in Smyth County, on August 4, 1927, to the late James Ward Irvin and Nellie Kincer Irvin. She was also preceded in death by all her siblings, Otis Irvin, Harless Irvin, Fieldon Irvin, Campbell Irvin, Jake Irvin, Laney Irvin, Beulah Burse, Catherine Mize, Della Robbins, May Horne, and Virginia Waddell; her son, James Lee Bennett; and three sons-in-law, Vinton Pennington, John Umberger, and Bob Anderson. Frances devoted her life to taking care and helping others. She also enjoyed spending many hours talking to her friends and family on the phone. She is survived by her five children, Agnes Pennington of Marion, David Irvin and wife, Linda, of Marion, Martha Umberger of Shenandoah, Roy Bennett and wife, Sally, of Tenn., and Mary "Sissy" Anderson of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Jeanie, Allen, Beverly, Diane, Darrell, Daniel, Jenifer, David, Crystal, Chad, Brandy, and Natalie; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday March 4, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Blue Springs Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Bennett family.

