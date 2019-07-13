Carolyn Slemp Bennett, age 101, of Bristol, Tenn., departed this life on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 19, 1918, in Butler, Tenn., a daughter of the late Joseph Brown Slemp and Rilla Combs Slemp. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William C. Bennett; son, William Keith Bennett; sister, Alma Slemp Ward; and brother, John B. Slemp. Carolyn taught in the elementary school system in Johnson County, Tenn. and later worked at Wright Field Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio during World War II. In 1942, she was married to her husband Lt. William C. Bennett and after his release from military service moved to Bristol, Tenn. She became an active member of Anderson Street United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women and Jo Mahaffey Sunday School Class. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Bennett Galloway and husband Mike; grandsons, Creighton and Andy Galloway; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in honor of Mrs. Bennett to Anderson Street United Methodist Church, 954 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Stephany Phillipi, Shelby Chappell, and Brittany Carroll in appreciation for the great care they provided for Carolyn. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Bennett and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.