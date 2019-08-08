Ronald Blair Bellamy, age 75, of Bristol, Va., a dear soul departed his life here on Earth on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Ronald was born on October 11, 1943, in Baltimore, Md. He and his family moved to Bristol, Va. a few years later. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church where he was a faithful choir member until his health declined. Ronald was the director of the Drama Team and can be remembered for the several plays he has written and directed at several churches. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruby Houser Blair and Cecil and Lydia Herron Bellamy; three brothers, and five sisters. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wilma Pippin Bellamy; son, Bryan Bellamy; daughter, Rhonda Adams; grandsons, Devon Adams and Jackson Bellamy, who brought him so much joy to him in the last few years; sister, Phyllis Barb and husband, Gene; brother, Doug Blair and wife, Philly; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church with Dr. Austin Cook and Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Ball, Todd Bowman, Wayne Christiansen, James Davis, Tim Hammonds, Bill Mink, Travis Saul, Dean Stamper, and Rick Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Jason French, Gordon Kyte, Doug Broom, Ken Sauls and his many friends from the Yuma Community of Gate City, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.