Jane M. Glass Belcher, age 82, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Jane was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church in Glade Spring, Va. She loved her church family and her heart's desire was for everyone to give their life to the Lord. When talking with Jane she let you know quickly that she loved the Lord and wanted everybody else to do the same. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend. She loved her family and friends and prayed for them every day. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Betty Humphrey Glass; her husband, Carl H. Belcher; and her siblings, Emmett Glass, Garland Glass, Eugene Glass, Clyde Glass, Margie Poole and Genevieve Walden. Jane is survived by her children, Amanda (Bobby) Testerman of Lynchburg, Va., Darrall (Ruth Ann) Belcher of Meadowview, Va., Dennis Belcher of Glade Spring, Va. and Joyce Rasnick of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah Testerman, Chris Belcher, Casey Belcher, Danielle (Geovanny) Aviles, Blake Belcher and Derrick (Tonya) Rasnick; great-grandchildren, Josh Belcher, Connor Rasnick, KaLea Belcher and Eliana, Liam and Lucas Aviles. She is also survived by one sister, two brothers, and four sister-in-laws, Louella Wolfe of Piney Flats, Tenn, Alfred (Sue) Glass of Chilhowie, Va., Frank Glass of Abingdon, Va., Maxie Glass of Pulaski, Va., Jean Belcher of Glade Spring, Va., Phyllis Belcher of Abingdon, Va, Ruth Belcher of Bristol, Tenn.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jane had a special friend, Eddie Counts, with whom she shared many conversations about farming, cows and anything else to do with farming but especially about the Lord. She had a special roommate while at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie that she grew to love and enjoyed talking to, Mary Dixon. She also had a very special caregiver that became part of her family that Jane loved and trusted, Yvonne Bechler. The family gives many thanks to these two special ladies for caring about and loving their mother so sweetly. The family would also like to thank the following for the special care given recently, Johnston Memorial Hospital third floor staff; the Hospice House in Bristol and especially James, Betty and Janet. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 34299 Lee Hwy, Glade Spring, VA 24340, with Pastor Dean Lundy and the Rev. Tommy Wilson officiating. Singing will be provided by Eddie Counts and family. A committal service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery where pallbearers will be Ricky McNew, Mark McNew, Matt McNew, Eddie Counts, Ralph Belcher and Eddie Belcher. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to convene at the church on Saturday, October 19, 2019, by 10:45 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Friends are welcome to call at Jane's home at anytime. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landmark Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Glade Spring, VA 24340. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Jane M. Glass Belcher is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

