GLADE SPRING, Va. Ernest Monroe Belcher, age 78, passed on Monday, October 14, 2019. Mr. Belcher was raised in Abingdon, Va., and moved to Baltimore, Md. as a young adult. In Baltimore, he was an employee of General Motors for 30 years and moved to Glade Spring in 1992 after retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Lola Sauls Belcher; grandson, Christopher Belcher; eight brothers, and four sisters. Mr. Belcher is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Jean Kingsley Belcher; children, Ernest M. Belcher Jr. of Glade Spring, Va., Loretta (Jim) Hintze of Texas, Lola Virginia Farmer of West Virginia, Rebecca Ann (Timmy) Coleman of Bristol, Va., Matthew Belcher of Glade Spring, Va., and Travis Belcher of Duffield, Va.; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steven Richardson officiating. Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, in Knollkreg Memorial Park Mausoleum. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Ernest Monroe Belcher is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
