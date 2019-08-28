Doris Louise Belcher, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019, at NHC of Bristol. She was born on July 19, 1933, in Pipestem, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jim and Pearl St. Clair Farley. Doris was a member of Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church and attended New Grace Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Belcher. She is survived by her sons, Ron Belcher and wife, Robin, and John Belcher and wife, Teresa; granddaughters, Lisa Moore and Melissa Nelson; great-grandchildren, Madison Moore and John Allen Nelson; three step granddaughters, Misty Blaylock and husband, Darryl, Angela Jones and husband, Greg, and Tiffany Hall and husband, Jason; and nine step great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
