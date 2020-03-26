Betty Joe (Law) Beidleman Betty Joe (Law) Beidleman was born in Bristol, Va., to the late John Harry Law Sr. and Laura Lynn (Eury) Law. She departed this life on Tuesday, March 23, 2020. She leaves to mourn her passing one daughter, Carolyn Rochelle Beidleman; one brother, John Harry Law Jr. (Sonny); one sister, Lillian (Kaybaby) Davis; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted in Cleveland, Ohio. R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc.
