Kathy "Diane" Bedwell, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 12, 1954, in Baileyton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Edgar Lee and Helen Yokley Dyer. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She was employed with Provident Life & Accident Insurance Company for 17 years where she was a team leader for the majority of her time there. She was also previously employed by Pain Medicine Associates in Johnson City, Tenn. Diane loved to cook and travel. She also enjoyed knitting and crafting. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gary Bedwell; sons, Matthew Bedwell and wife, Amy, and Nick Bedwell; grandchildren, Ella, Grayson, and Lilly Bedwell; brothers, Edgar Lee Dyer Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Los Vegas, Nev., and Jeffrey Lynn Dyer of Greenville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Va. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joe K. Dunagan, D. Min. officiating. The committal and inurnment will follow at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, KS 73123, by calling 1-800-227-2345, or online by clicking the "Donate Now" button at www.cancer.org; or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 5401 Kingston Pike, Suite 230, Knoxville, TN 37919, or online by clicking "Donate" at www.cff.org. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Bedwell and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

