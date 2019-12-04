DAMASCUS, Va. James Michael Bebout, 61, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Damascus in Damascus, Va. A service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Alderman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to BCAN Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4915 St. Elmo Avenue, Suite 202, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Bebout family.

