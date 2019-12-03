DAMASCUS, Va. James Michael Bebout, 61, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. Mr. Bebout was born August 3, 1958 in Beaufort, S.C. to James Harvey Bebout and Ethie Ann Ratliff. He was a hardworking small business owner most of his life who enjoyed antiquing, reading and being in the outdoors. He served on the Electoral Board of Washington County, and was involved in the Prison Ministry with Hands and Feet. He was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Damascus. Including his father, he is preceded in death by one brother, Steven Bebout. Survivors include, loving wife, Tammie Bebout; mother, Ethie Ann Ratliff; daughter, Tara Therre and husband, Alec; four sisters, Debra Smith and husband, Carl, Vickie Poole and husband, Tom, Sandy Bebout and Cheryl Collier; four grandchildren, Logan, Dylan, Dawson, and Gabby Therre; also, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Damascus in Damascus, Va. A service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Alderman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to BCAN Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4915 St. Elmo Avenue, Suite 202, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va. 24210, is honored to serve the Bebout family.
