Jack E. Beavers, age 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol. He was born on February 15, 1932, in Wyoming County, W.Va., to the late Fred and Mayme Beavers. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Madalene Beavers and brother, Frank Beavers. He was a proud and decorated veteran of the Korean War. He loved his country and his family. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, golf and live music. Jack was a manufacturing engineer, retiring in 1993 as V.P. of Advanced Process Technology from Electrolux Corp. Survivors include daughter, Judy (John) Felty; sons, Jack (Shelia) Beavers II and Steve Beavers; brothers, Bob (Dot) Beavers and Jim (Gladys) Beavers; grandsons, Derek Beavers, Chris Felty, and John Felty; great-grandsons, Bryson and Braddock Felty; and special friend and caregiver, Peggy Rodefer. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Akard Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Beavers family.