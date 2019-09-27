Jack E. Beavers, age 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800, is serving the Beavers family.

