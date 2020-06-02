Sarah Margaret Baumgardner, age 81, formerly of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Autumn Care Farragut, Tenn. She was born on June 7, 1938, in Marion, Va., a daughter of the late James H. and Mable Thomas Overbay. Sarah worked for Raytheon and also was a substitute teacher for the Bristol, Tenn. and Va. Schools. She attended Central Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Baumgardner Jr. Survivors include her son, W. Spence Baumgardner III and wife, Jennifer; grandsons, Benjamin, Austin and Easton; sisters, Connie Johnson and husband, Dwight; several special nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Pat Coffey and husband, David. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Memorials may be made to Pat Summit Foundation, 520 West Summit Hill Drive SW #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
