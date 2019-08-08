Howard K. "Butch" Baumgardner Howard K. "Butch" Baumgardner, 55, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born on January 25, 1964, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Adam and Shelby Baumgardner. Butch was full of life, charitable, he enjoyed a good laugh and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and listening to classic rock music. He passed doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle. He worked in the Tri-Cities area for many years in the garment industry as a material cutter and spreader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Lambert; and his brother, Tony Baumgardner. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Logan Baumgardner, Stephanie Baumgardner, Adam Baumgardner and Desirae Porter; ex-wife and life-long friend, Stacey Baumgardner; sisters, Brenda Oliver (Denton) and Debbie Hatley (Gregory); brothers, Billy Baumgardner, Mike Baumgardner, and Donnie Baumgardner; special friend, Cynthia Baumgardner; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Steele Creek Park Amphitheater, in Bristol, Tenn. The family requests those attending bring a covered dish. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the E.R. medical staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care of Butch. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Howard K. "Butch" Baumgardner and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.