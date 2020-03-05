MARION, Va. The Rev. William "Billy" Gerald Batten, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Billy was born on September 17, 1943, in Wood County, W.Va., to the late Paul and Ruth Batten. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary G. Batten. Billy was a devoted Christian and preached at many churches throughout the county. He was a member at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins. He is survived by his stepsons, Joseph Hodge and Ralph Hodge Jr.; brothers, David Batten, Mark Batten, and Steve Batten; nieces, Bridgette Gallagher, Mary Newman, and Victoria Rogers; nephews, Joseph Knox Jr. and Robert Knox Sr.; great nephew, Robert Knox Jr.; and sister-in-law, Patty Hambrick. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Resurrection Gardens at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage and Henry Thomas officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Batten family.

Service information

Mar 7
Graveside
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Resurrection Gardens
Pierce Road
Atkins, VA 24311
