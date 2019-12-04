Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Batt, age 76, quietly departed this life at her home in Bristol, Va., on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Mrs. Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Batt, daughter of the late Francis and Mary Short was born on December 12, 1942, in Washington, D.C. United in holy matrimony to John "Jackie" Batt Sr. in October 1964. Their union of 51 years was blessed with four wonderful children. John preceded her in death on March 28, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joel Andrew Batt. Betsy became a Licensed Practical Nurse in July of 1962. She shared her skills and love for children in the Neonatal unit as well as elementary school nurse. She was also a Registered Dental Assistant. She led a Girl Scout troup, never met a stranger, and was the most loving Mother and Nana. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, John Batt Jr. (Wilma) of Louisville, Tenn., Jennifer Batt of Bristol, Va., and Jeffery Batt (Carolyn) of Gate City, Va.; her grandchildren, Brittney Batt, Sarah Holland, Trey Batt, Kelsey Smudrick, Josh Batt, Chasity Thompson, Donavan Muse, and Haley Kincaid; her five great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Mickey) Short and Frank (Sonny) Short; nieces, Janice Craigue, Rebecca White and Gwen Bogart; and her best friend of over 50 years, Susan Roddy of Dayton, Tenn. The family will have a Celebration of Life in her honor at the family home from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, her family ask for donations to the following organizations, Dementia Society of America, Dementiasociety.org/donate or Ballad Health Hospice Program, P.O. Box 1069, Kingsport TN, 36662. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akarfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Batt family.