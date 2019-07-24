Judy M. Bass, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 12, 1946, in Bristol, a daughter of the late Carl and Viola Ferguson Bass. Judy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a clerk for the Sullivan County Chancery Court for 40 years. She was a member of East End Christian Church where she served as treasurer. Judy loved to travel, scrapbooking and crafts. Judy was an extraordinary sister in Beta Sigma Phi. She was the longest living sister with 54 years of service. She earned the Program of Year Award and Torch Bearer Degree Award. She is survived by first cousins, Robin Pendergrass, John Arrants, Betty Strother, Fain Shelton, Jimmy Pratt, Robbie Ferguson, Ella Jean Bray, Dorothy Osborne, Susan Borum, Debbie Weeden, Edward Ferguson, George Ferguson and Carolyn Mann; and her fur baby, Benji. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at East End Christian Church with Minister Sam Murray officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Ferguson, John Arrants, Jimmy Pratt, Edward Ferguson, Darrell Pendergrass and the elders of East End Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East End Christian Church, 1216 Texas Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.