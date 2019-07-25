Judy M. Bass, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at East End Christian Church with Minister Sam Murray officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.