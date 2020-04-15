November 20, 1940 - April 13, 2020 Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Just before dawn, on Monday, April 13, 2020, Susan Holabird Barton passed on to be with the Lord, ending her extended battle with Alzheimer's. She died at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va., not far from her residence at Grace Healthcare. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Susan was the daughter of the late Robert Jackson Barton and Marion Ruth Holabird Barton. When she was 8 years old, the family moved to Brookfield, Wisc., where she grew up with her younger "big" brother Kent. Her love of music, animals of all kinds (cats and kittens especially), and flowers flourished through her early years and led to her singing sweet soprano solos at church, nurturing kittens into contented cats, and growing a garden burgeoning with fritillaries, tree peonies, lacecap hydrangeas, and roses (among others!) Traveling delighted her, and through the years Susan spent time with family in Bogota, Columbia, sailed about the Caribbean on cruise ships with her Mom and Dad, once weathering a storm onboard, able to dine while dishes and furniture were moving about because of the waves, exploring many states east and west, and loved Nova Scotia. Summer days wandering St. Simon's Island with her Mother soothed her soul. But it was the adventure of a lifetime when, soon after high school graduation, she and her best friend, Janelle, headed out on a "7 countries in 7 weeks" tour of Europe. She worked in various office positions as she and her parents moved to Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Florida, and Georgia. Her happiest working years may well have been her 20 plus years at 1st United Methodist Church of Union County, in Blairsville, Ga., serving as Church Secretary, later Administrative Assistant to the Pastor. Fundraiser, stalwart choir member, and comforter to congregants at the Church, Susan was ever a loyal and devoted friend, daughter, sister, aunt. Her move to Bristol, Va. in 2008, following her brother and his wife's prior move there, led her to new work at a local call center and new friendships. She enjoyed singing several seasons of Christmas music with the Women's Choir from Virginia Highlands Community College. She leaves behind cherished friends and an adoring family, her brother, Kent Harrison Barton and wife, Melanie; nephew, Wade Barton and wife, Yvonne; grand nephew, Adam and his wife, Emilie, their daughter, Evelynn and son, Ronin Harrison Barton, grand nephew, Luke Barton, nephew, Dr. Trace Barton and wife, Dr. Cheryl Barton, and grand nephews, Spencer and Cooper Barton. The family is planning a graveside service later this year in Blairsville, Ga., and asks that memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Barton family.
