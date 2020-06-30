Stewart Thurman Barton, 89, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Buchanan County, Va., on October 11, 1930, he was the son of the late George and Pearl (Massie) Barton. He worked in the lumber industry and was a retired coal miner. After retirement he volunteered for 17 years delivering meals for Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Stewart Barton; daughter, Nancy Carol Barton; three brothers; and two sisters. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Billie Dove (Combs) Barton; three daughters, Linda Rasnake of Abingdon, Va., Kathy Fields of Castlewood, Va., and Mary Barton-Dean of Abingdon; two sons, Kenny Barton and wife, Connie and Stanley Barton and wife Lisa; brother, Roger Barton; sisters, Alma Crabtree, Louise Rasnake, Catherine Rasnake, Virgie Rasnake, Retha Combs, Georgia "Jewel" Ramey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Barton family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 2
Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Iconic Dixie Pottery sign removed for restoration
-
Virginia announces changes in school guidance on reopening
-
Sullivan County commissioner’s Facebook comment sparks anger, controversy
-
Man arrested on charge of lying about Marion cross burning
-
WATCH NOW: Green flag: Virginia’s move to Phase 3 allows Wythe Raceway to open on July 4
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.