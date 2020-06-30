Stewart Thurman Barton, 89, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Buchanan County, Va., on October 11, 1930, he was the son of the late George and Pearl (Massie) Barton. He worked in the lumber industry and was a retired coal miner. After retirement he volunteered for 17 years delivering meals for Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Stewart Barton; daughter, Nancy Carol Barton; three brothers; and two sisters. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Billie Dove (Combs) Barton; three daughters, Linda Rasnake of Abingdon, Va., Kathy Fields of Castlewood, Va., and Mary Barton-Dean of Abingdon; two sons, Kenny Barton and wife, Connie and Stanley Barton and wife Lisa; brother, Roger Barton; sisters, Alma Crabtree, Louise Rasnake, Catherine Rasnake, Virgie Rasnake, Retha Combs, Georgia "Jewel" Ramey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Barton family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Stewart Thurman Barton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 2
Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
2:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.