Phyllis Jewel Barton Phyllis Jewel Barton, age 78, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 8, 1941, to the late Arvil Barton and Vadna Deel Barton in Steinman, Va. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Barton; and a sister, Jean Anderson. She is survived by three sons, David Kiser and wife, Rosalee, of Clintwood, Va., Timothy Smith of Abingdon and Jeffery Smith of Abingdon; three brothers, Hillard Barton and wife, Glenna, of Mechanicsville, Va., Edward Barton of Abingdon, and Leon Barton and wife, Marie, of Chesterfield, Va.; three sisters, Pauline Kiser of Clintwood, Va., Theda Ritchie of Culpeper, Va., and Janeth Williams and husband, Terry, of Coeburn, Va.; two grandchildren, Bradley Smith and Amber Hibbits; a great-grandson, Eli Hibbits; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Leon Barton officiating. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum of Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Phyllis Jewel Barton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).