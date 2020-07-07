Bartley Sr., James Riley "Jim"

James Riley "Jim" Bartley Sr. ABINGDON, Va. James Riley "Jim" Bartley Sr., age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Va. Born in Dickenson County, he was a son of the late Riley B. and Edith Willis Bartley. He was a 1958 graduate of Haysi High School, he earned a degree in accounting from McClain Business College in Bluefield and VCU in Richmond, he was owner and operator of Bartley Chevrolet for 30 years and a member of Dickenson First Presbyterian church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Todd Bartley; and brothers, Benny and Joe Bartley. Survivors include his wife, Cleta; sons, Jamie (Natalie) Bartley of Abingdon, and Todd (Amy) Bartley of Bristol; grandchildren, Micah, Emily, Alex, Riley and Kellen; brothers, Lowell Bartley of Austin, Texas, and Dwight Bartley of HavLoc, N.C.; and a sister, Anna (Gordon) Netherland of Mechanicsville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Dickenson First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Joe Fuller, the Rev. Wayne Rogers and Pastor Mike Rife officiating. Entombment will follow in Bartley Family Cemetery, Big Ridge Road, Haysi, Va. Pallbearers will be Larry Viers, Cecil Perrigan Jr., Dale Wampler, Kellen Bartley, Jessie Stevens and Chris Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Garnie Sykes, Junior Willis, Tom Cloer and Dale Lowerly. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church prior to funeral services. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
