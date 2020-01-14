William R. "Billy" Bartee Jr., 54, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, TN on April 10, 1965, a son of the late William and Elsie Bartee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa "Sissy" Vanover. Billy was a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend. He was a dedicated employee of Bristol Metals for 32 years. He was a member of Centerpointe Church in Bristol, Tenn. Billy loved his family and his dog, Daisy, church, and working out at the Slater Center. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cindy Bartee; son, Josh Bartee; daughter, Lindsey Ensor and husband, Jason; daughter, Vallerie Eller and husband, Shannon; grandsons, Zachary and Tyler Eller; brothers, Andy Bartee and wife, Becky and Mongo Bartee; sister, Keyla Wyatt; mother and father-in-law, Judy and Paul Bridgeman "Mr. and Mrs. B."; brother-in-law, Danny Bridgeman and wife, April; special friends, Keith Meade and Mark and Benny Holmes; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to his Bristol Metals work family, Slater Center friends and his pastor and church family. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Centerpointe Church, 1315 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Danser officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Centerpointe Church, PO Box 3366, Bristol, TN 37625. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Bartee and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.