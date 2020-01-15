William "Billy" R. Bartee Jr., 54, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Centerpointe Church, 1315 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Danser officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Centerpointe Church, PO Box 3366, Bristol, TN 37625. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Bartee and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bartee, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

