Tex Reed Barrett Sr. Tex Reed Barrett Sr., age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., left this world and went to Heaven on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd Crusenberry and the Rev. Joseph Harless officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

