Tex Reed Barrett Sr. Tex Reed Barrett Sr., age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., left this world and went to Heaven on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

