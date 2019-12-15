Ray Albert Barrett, age 82, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 1, 1937, in Fairfax, Va., a son of the late Vernon Frank and Ollivean Bumgardner Barrett. Ray lived most of his life in the Bluff City area and was a self-employed plumber. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilky and Bob Barrett. Survivors include his wife, Julia Murphy Barrett; children, Darlene Lawson and husband Tommy, Libby Taylor and husband Terry, Chris Barrett, Susan Galloway and husband Eddie, and Jennifer Barrett; very special granddaughter, Monica Barrett; grandchildren, Tommy Lawson Jr., Greg Lawson, Shannon Pence, Brittney Taylor, Kristen Galloway, Brandon Lovell, Madison Lovell and Summer Lovell; several nieces and nephews; and best friend and brother-in-law, Bill Beeler The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Sunrise Cemetery with Pastor Andy Wood and Pastor Jack Bennett officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearer will be Howard Cross. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.