CHILHOWIE, Va. Donald Edward Barr, 81, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Don was born in Smyth County on March 22, 1939, to the late McKinley Roosevelt Barr and wife, Lora Mae Hamm Barr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Edward Barr; as well as several brothers and sister. Survivors include his wife, Myrna Jean Lethcoe Barr; daughters, Debra Barr Riley and husband, Fred, Amy Barr Suit and husband, Keith; sons, Timothy Eugene Barr and wife, Shirl, and Gregory Alan Barr; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Brenda Crouse and husband, Harold, Linda Stillwell and husband, Ronald, Mary Barr Evans and husband, Bill, and Barbara Barr Taylor and husband, Greg; three sisters-in-law, Mary Coe Barr, Yoneko Barr, and Phyllis Barr. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services and he will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the home, 672 Shuler Hollow Road in Chilhowie, Va. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Barr Family.
