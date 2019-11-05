Barnhill, Mary Gene "NaNa"

Mary Gene "NaNa" Barnhill SALEM, Mass. Mary Gene "NaNa" Barnhill, age 87, entered into Heaven on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va., moving to Salem, Mass. in her later years. She will be greeted in heaven by her sister, Elizabeth Carter; daughter, Minnie Le Barnhill; and granddaughter, Arlena Mae Pope. She is leaving behind her sister, Embree Harder of Blacksburg, Va.; her daughters, Mary Elizabeth Meyer and husband, John, of Salem, Mass., and Carolyn Ann Barhill-Pope of Bristol, Tenn;, and her cherished granddaughter, Sara Kathleen Barnhill of Bristol, Tenn. She will also be leaving her brother-in-law, nephews, cousins and all their families, whom she loved dearly; also her special beloved granddaughter, Vivian Simpson. Mary was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College and ETSU, where she graduated with a degree in teaching. She taught in the Bristol, Virginia School System, specializing in Special Education. She made it her life mission to go above and beyond to reach each child's fullest potential. After retiring, she always said they were her greatest accomplishments and joy. That they would always be her kids. The family will be doing a private out-of-state, memorial. The family conveys their thanks to her doctors and caregivers; also being very grateful to Kaplan Family Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to The Kaplan Family Hospice House (Care Dimensions), 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923.