George King Barnes, 73, passed away at his home in the Holston Community of Sullivan County on November 25, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of the Holston Community, a graduate of Holston High School and of East Tennessee State University. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. He was employed for many years with Magnavox in Greeneville and was retired from farming. George was a talented woodworker and could fix anything that was broken. An avid fisherman, he could often be found on South Holston Lake. He was a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Agnes King Barnes; his brother and sister-in-law, Eb and Margaret Barnes; and his niece, Mary Evelyn Barnes Cunningham. George is survived by his sister, Martha Sabin (Ronald) of Prescott, Arizona; brother, John (Susan) of Alcoa; nieces and nephews, Katherine Barnes May, Beth Barnes Davis, Dick Barnes, Wendy Sabin Cutshaw, Kent Sabin and Jane Barnes Kleinhans; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; and by many childhood friends in the Holston Community and numerous cousins in Sullivan County. The body will be cremated. At his request, no services will be held. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Barnes family.

