Timothy "Tim" Lynn Barker, age 63, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born July 7, 1956 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Fred Eugene and Margaret Elizabeth Davis Barker. Tim was Captain for the Bristol Virginia Sheriff's Office with 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Barker. Survivors include brothers, Michael Wayne Barker, Robert James "Jim" Barker and wife, Kim; sisters, Cynthia Goodwin and husband, Ronald; his twin sister, Tina McConnell, and Rebecca Fontaine and husband Paul; also survived by several nieces and nephews who were very special to him. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Thompson officiating. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 1074, Bristol, VA 24203. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
