Barker, Margaret Cox

SALTVILLE, Va. Margaret Cox Barker, age 76, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She enjoyed walking around town. Margaret was a dedicated member of the Main Street Christian Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Italy Cox; two sons, Mike and Brian Barker; one brother, Gary Cox; two sisters, Peggy Cheney and Juanita McClanahan; one granddaughter, April Barker. She is survived by her husband of 60 years of marriage, David Barker; one son, Joey Barker of Saltville, Va.; two daughters, Wynotta Totten of Saltville, Va., and Susan Barker of Wellington, New Zealand; two brothers, John Cox and wife, Sandy of Dallas, Texas, Steve Cox of Ocala, Fla.; five granddaughters, Yolanda Morris, Payton Freeman, Kaylee Totten, Hannah and Haley Barker; three grandsons, Harry, Caleb, and Max Allen; one great-grandson, Sebastian Freeman. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Elizabeth Cemetery with Pastor Stan Dunham and Pastor Mike Maiden officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Special thanks to Dr. Hommad for all of his care. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Margaret Cox Barker family.

