Alvin Ray Barker, age 83, of Piney Flats, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Preston Place II in Kingsport, Tenn. He was born October 9, 1936 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Ira and Mamie Leonard Barker, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area. He was retired from Raytheon, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Mr. Barker was a member of Rockhold United Methodist Church, and was active with the church food pantry. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Wyatt Barker; brothers, Harold, Bill, and Ed Barker; sister, Delores Eberz and beloved dog, Gizmo. Surviving include his daughters, Tina Barker Arnold and husband, Larry, and Peggy Barker; grandchildren, Logan Barker and wife, Briann, Danielle Barker Shull and husband, Jonathan, Wesley Anthony and wife, Ashley, Jessica Barker White and husband, Brandon, Brendan Guinn; several great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanelle Smith; and brother, Delmar Barker. A private family graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors by the United States Navy, and Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Wesley Anthony, Logan Barker, Jonathan Shull, Joel Salomon, Gary Barker, and Howard McClanahan. In lieu of flowers, Alvin would be very pleased with donations to the Rockhold United Methodist Community Pantry, PO Box 396, Bluff City, TN 37618, Attn: Food Pantry. A special thanks to the Preston Place Family for the care Alvin received at the beginning of his journey, and to the Preston Place II family for the care they provided for the last two years to the end. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.