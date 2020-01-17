Elizabeth Ellen"Betty" Barger, 72, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. She was born in Bristol, Va., on March 28, 1947, a daughter of the late Howard S. and Dorothy McQueen Barger. Betty graduated from Virginia High School class of 1965 and remained very active in reunion activities. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College with a degree in business administration. She was retired from Eastman Chemical Company and had also worked for King Pharmaceuticals. She was a beautiful and accomplished dancer and was a charter member and long-time supporter of the Bristol Ballet Company. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends at South Holston Lake and caring for her animals. She was loved by everyone who knew her and she was a caretaker to many family and friends. Betty is survived by her sister, Linda Barger of Bristol, Va.; very good friends, Julie Smith, Barry Henry, and Don Dishner; and cousins, friends and pets. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, with the Rev. Samuel Weddington officiating. Committal services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Bristol Ballet Company, 519 State Street, Bristol, VA 24201, Holly Help Spay & Neuter Fund, 14, 6th Street, Bristol, TN 37620, or First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services will be serving the Barger family.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
2:00PM
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
12:00AM
1019 East Valley Drive
Bristol, VA 24201