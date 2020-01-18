Elizabeth "Betty" Ellen Barger, 72, of Bristol, Va., passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, with the Rev. Samuel Weddington officiating. Committal Services and Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Bristol Ballet Company, 519 State Street, Bristol, VA 24201, Holly Help Spay & Neuter Fund, 14, 6th Street, Bristol, TN 37620 and First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services will be serving the Barger family.
Barger, Elizabeth "Betty" Ellen
Service information
