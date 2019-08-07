SALTVILLE, Va. Revonda Lee Barbrow, age 90, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. Revonda was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She was a very humble person, with a loving and caring spirit. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Revonda was preceded in death by her parents, Lilburn and Ora Taylor Barbrow; her son, Danny Frye; and her sister, Annis Jackson. She is survived by her two daughters, Carmelle McNew and husband, Ronnie, of the home in Saltville, Va., and Nancy Chapman and husband, Fred of Glade Spring, Va.; one sister, Sue Puckett of Saltville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Tammy Trivison of Jupiter, Fla., Ashley and Kayla McNew of Marion, Va., Justin Frye and Daniel Frye of Marion, Va., Melinda and Christy Blevins of Damascus, Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Sydney, and Ethan Trivison of Jupiter Fla., Kaylee Rose Frye of Marion, Va., Aliayanna, Trinity, Katlin, and Hayden Frye, of Marion, Va.; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Hodges and Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Revonda Lee Barbrow family.