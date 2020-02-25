BRISTOL, Va. Hunter Bradley Ball Sr., 80, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Hunter was born in Abingdon, Virginia, on May 1, 1939, to the late Elmer Riley and Gladys Wright Ball. In addition to his parents, Hunter was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Joe Ball, Edward "Andy" Ball, and Richard "Dean" Ball. Hunter lived most of his life in Bristol, Virginia, where he raised his family. He was retired from Virginia Highlands Community College where he worked for several years. Hunter was of the Baptist faith and attended Fellowship Chapel in Bristol, Virginia until he was unable due to illness. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Karen Cadle Ball; daughter, Amanda (Charlie) Evans of Kingsport, Tennessee; son, Brad (Elyse) Ball of Hampstead, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jenna Ball, Hunter Ball III, Norah Ball, and Michael Evans, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will accept friends and family on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Services with Ken Osborne and Pastor Scott Price officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Aaron Hicks, Logan Hicks, Tony Williams, Michael Williams, Jason Rosenbaum, Kenny Hicks, Carnice Leonard, and Jeremy Salyers will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Charlie Evans, Michael Evans, and Arvil Lester. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kristen Yost for her compassionate care of Hunter for the past several years, as well as the nurses and staff of Ballad Health Hospice and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Hunter Bradley Ball Sr is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
7:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210