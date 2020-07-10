ABINGDON, Va. LITTLE RIVER, S.C. On July 9, 2020, the Rev. Larry Eugene Ball left this world to stand before the Lord. He was born on May 12, 1940, in Marion, Ind., to the late Millard and Mary Helen Ball Baker. After graduating high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for four years followed by eight years of enlistment in the United States Air Force. After his military discharge, he founded the Bio-Medical Electronics Department at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, Nev., where he served as director as well as Vice President of Nevada Medical Electronics. Later, Mr. Ball was director of Bio-Med Department at Memorial Medical Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, Spacelabs in Jacksonville, Fla., and C.E. Tech in Jacksonville, Fla. Larry also taught Medical Electronics at the Community Colleges in Las Vegas, Corpus Christi, and Jacksonville. After retirement, he received calling into the ministry and became a licensed minister through Anderson University with the First Church of God. Larry served as Pastor of Maxwell First Church of God in Pounding Mill, Va., and became an ordained minister in 2009 and provided pulpit supply for local churches. He was a member of Little River United Methodist Church in South Carolina and attended Abingdon United Methodist Church. Larry's hobbies included walking, camping, the beach, traveling, and being a H.A.M. radio operator. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his son, Glenn Ball; half-brother, Kevin Baker; and stepmother, Shirley Ball. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Billie Mitchell Ball; halfbrother, Ronnie (Ann) Ball of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; sister-in-law, Ruthie M. (Ray) Goins of Seven Mile Ford, Va.; brother-in-law, Mark "Jody" Mitchell of Seven Mile Ford, Va.; three nieces and one nephew. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in Mt. Rose Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Patterson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps. Honorary pallbearers will be Frankie Fulton, Kyle Easterling, C.D. Kestner, Jack Sturgill, and John LeGard. Visitation with the family will be held at the mausoleum from 10:15 until 11 a.m., just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bridge Home, No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Family of the Rev. Larry Eugene Ball is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

