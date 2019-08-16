Mary Lynn "Mimi" Ball, 82, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, at Holston Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Kingsport, where she attended school, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1955. Mary Lynn continued her education at Whitney Business School and Lincoln Memorial University where she received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees. She was very active in the Delta Theta Sigma sorority, Blue and Gray newspaper staff, and many other organizations while at LMU. She was selected for Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities in 1961, in addition to receiving the prestigious Mary Mildred Sullivan Award. Mary Lynn was an educator in Knox County Tennessee for 47 years. While there she served the KCEA as president, treasurer, delegate to the NEA and TEA representative assemblies numerous times and assumed other leadership roles. After retiring in 2009 as a Spanish teacher at Farragut High School, she moved back to Kingsport to be near her family, as she was VERY family oriented. Mary Lynn transferred membership in Delta Kappa Gamma to the Iota chapter in Kingsport and became an associate member of KEA. Mary Lynn was a faithful member of Trinity Church of the Brethren where she had been currently serving as assistant treasurer and on the church board. Her love of god was evident as she verbalized His grace in her life with her church family and prayer warriors throughout her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman Lee and Nancy Ball; sisters, Margaret Ann Ball and Martha Jane Buckner; nephews, Jeff Ball and John Spriggs II; and niece, Kim Buckner. Left to cherish memories of her special love, generosity, and "made from the heart" turkey dressing and oatmeal cake are brother, Dan (Diane) Ball; sisters, Rose Marie (Johnny) Spriggs, Babara Forsyth, and Gail (Keith) Rich; nephews, Danny (Diana) Ball, David (LaRae) Ball and family, Mike Ball, Fred Ball, Mark (Lisa) Buckner, Chris Buckner, Eddie (Karen) Spriggs, and Beau (Danielle) Rich; and niece, Jenny (David) Seibers; great nieces and nephews, Little Danny, Chris (Lisette) and Elizabeth Ball, Sydney, Luke and Maddie Buckner, Ben Buckner, Ty (Kayla) and Tori Spriggs, Harlie Seibers, and Emmett and Mila Rich; great-great nieces and nephews, Cohen, Emerson and Valera Ball, and Willow Spriggs; one aunt, Myrtle Ellen Lawson, and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Trinity Church of the Brethren, 1543 Highway 75, Blountville TN 37617. A celebration of life will follow with Pastors Phil Graeber and Harold Royal officiating, and eulogy by Mark Buckner. Music will be provided by Danielle Rich, and Mark, Sydney and Maddie Buckner. The family gives special thanks to Deserei, Vera and staff of Avalon Hospice; and to Jessica Lambert and staff of Holston Manor for their compassionate care of our dear sister and aunt "Mimi". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Church of the Brethren, Gideons, American Cancer Society, LMU Delta Endowment Scholarship, or to a charity of choice. East Tennesse Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Lynn "Mimi" Ball. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.easttnfuneral.com.