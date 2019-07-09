Harry Edward Ball "Eddie" moved to his new address, Paradise, Heaven on July 6, 2019. His moving debt was completely prepaid by his Lord Jesus Christ. When Eddie was sent to Earth in 1940 to his late parents, William McKinley Ball and Nettie Victoria Anderson Ball, he was the baby of five brothers and two sisters, Eugene Larimer, Marvin Larimer, Festus Larimer, Mary Virginia Harrison, Nerine Seymore, and William Ball Jr, all who have predeceased him except his brother, Thomas D. Ball and wife, Charlotte, of Roanoke, Va. Eddies career was in the medical field. He was one of the first males in Bristol to earn a degree as a Registered nurse. He used his talents to serve 42 years at Bristol Memorial Hospital and Bristol Regional Medical Center. After his retirement from the hospital he set up and opened the Bristol West surgery center, where he continued to manage for several years. He eased the fear of patients awaiting surgery with a comforting smile, a hand to hold, and a word of assurance that he would be there for them. As manager of the OR, he combined his skills and talents with his quick wit and sense of humor, relieving sometimes stressful situations to create a good working environment. He lovingly became known as the grandfather of surgery in his senior years. He extended his love and service to others by traveling to Palanki, Mexico to help patients needing surgery. He loved singing and to sing. As he raised his children he was a faithful member of Fellowship Chapel where he sang in the choir and served as youth leader. He gave his vacation time for childrens' camps and youth retreats. He helped to establish North Star church where he served as an ordained deacon and an active member of the praise team. Moving to his new home was not fearful for Eddie but his grief came from thoughts of leaving behind the love of his life of 57 years, Joyce Roberts Ball and his loving children, Vickie Regina Taylor and husband, James, and Jonathan Edward Ball and wife, Cheryl; his grandchildren, Caleb Robinson, Kendra Copeland, Makenzie Strawbridge and husband, Seth, Owen Wilson, and Brayden Wilson on whom he showered his generosity and affection. Eddie was additionally blessed by adding step grandchildren, James Robert Taylor and wife, Melony, Douglas Taylor, Tony Jessie, and Elena Hurd. His love knew no bounds as he welcomed into his life great-grandchildren, Theodore Copeland, Kaylin Taylor, and Rhea Hurd. He loved his, "heart" grandchildren, Ava Spence, Timmy Griffin, and Thomas Rader, "heart" daughter, Cheryl Salser and partner, Chris Grubb, and Alex and Lauren Spence; as well as six exchange students he hosted over the years and kept in touch with through social media. Eddies family would like to thank his aunt, Bertha Rogers; sister-in-law, Glenna Eads; nieces, Judy, Sue, and Mary Jane Harrison, and the many friends who constantly visited, encouraged, and showered him with love and affection, Caris staff that gave him last of life gentle care, the staff at BRMC for their friendship and camaraderie over his career years and beyond, special friends and traveling buddies that made life interesting and fun, Joyce Geiger and Lynn Sproles, and Joy and Frank Krantz. Special thanks goes to his friends at Victory Baptist Church who lifted him up spiritually and sometimes physically as he planned his move and finished his journey. The family will receive friends at Victory Baptist Church from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a celebration of his life at 7 p.m. with his beloved pastor, Austin Cook, officiating and remarks by family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.