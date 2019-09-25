Della Mae Townsend Ball, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born on March 23, 1933, in Smith Creek, Va., a daughter of the late Rhea and Nola Sorah Townsend. Della and her husband, Freddie owned and operated Parkway Music Shop, Parkway Furniture Store, and Parkway Antique and Coin Shop for more than 20 years on the Volunteer Parkway. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a member of Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Freddie Wayne Ball; son, Freddie Wayne Ball Jr.; grandson, Freddie Wayne "Trey" Ball III; daughter, Patsy Ball Frye and husband, Don; brother, Marvin Townsend and wife, Charlene; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Cumbow and the Rev. Doug Shue officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Shelby Hills Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Della's church family for their loving care, prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Institute, 349 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.