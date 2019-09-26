Della Mae Townsend Ball, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Cumbow and the Rev. Doug Shue officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

