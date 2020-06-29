Ball, Clarence "Butch"

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Clarence "Butch" Ball, 78, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. He was a former supervisor for Russell County for 12 years and a mine inspector for 35 years. He was a deacon of Castlewood Presbyterian Church. He was born in Trammel, Virginia, son of the late Reed and Alice Long Ball. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Ball; one brother, Billy Ball; and one sister, Delores King. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Laney Ball; three sons, Marcus Eugene Ball and wife, Monica of Abingdon, Virginia, Matthew Ball and wife, Allison of Castlewood, Virginia, and Clarence Ethan Ball and wife, Kaitlyn Lebanon, Virginia; one brother, Jim Ball and wife, Linda of Castlewood, Virginia; one step-daughter, Autumn Boegemann of Charleston, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Jenna Ball, Lilly Pennington (Ball), Jonah Ball, Lydia Judith Ball, John-Luke Ball, and Jacob Ball; one step-granddaughter, Llylianna Karsu Bacon; and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia face-covering requirements and social distancing, a Celebration of Life service for Clarence "Butch" Ball will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Willie Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. A Radio Broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service will be available on Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on 88.9 FM while being able to stay in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Ball family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
