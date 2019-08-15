GLADE SPRING, Va. Ramona Anne Bales, 80, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Ms. Bales was born on January 20, 1930 to the late John Hugh and Alice Bailey. She worked on the Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew for over 20 years. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Bales; daughter, Patti Hutton; and son, Steven Bales. Survivors include daughter, Angela Bussey; two sons, Bill Bailey, and Bobby and wife, Lisa Bales; grandchildren, Jonathan Bales, Emily Bailey, Alice Bussey, Nickie Mann, Gabriel Nelson, and Kristen Bales; also 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Michael Somers officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va., 24210 is honored to serve the family of Ms. Bales.