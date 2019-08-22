GLADE SPRING, Va. Ramona Anne Bales, 80, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Michael Somers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Bales.

