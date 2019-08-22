GLADE SPRING, Va. Ramona Anne Bales, 80, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Michael Somers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Bales.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443