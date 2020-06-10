MARION, Va. Vicky Lynn Sawyers Baldwin, age 68, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Vicky was born on December 22, 1951, in Smyth County, Va. She was beloved daughter of Joan Umbarger Sawyers and the late William "Bill" Harold Sawyers Sr. Vicky was a hard worker. She managed the Family Dollar Store in Chilhowie, Va. and retired from Suntrust Bank in Chilhowie, Va. Family was everything to Vicky. She was mother, sister, daughter, grandma, and Aunt Fifi to family members. Vicky loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and furry companions Buttercup and Daisy. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by sister, Rhonda Joan Sawyers; and brother, William H. Sawyers Jr. Vicky is survived by her loving daughter, Jeanni Baldwin Yarber and husband, Mickey, of Marion, Va.; mother, Joan Umbarger Sawyers of Marion, Va.; sisters, Sherrie Frye and husband, Sammy, of Marion, Va., and Robin McKinnon and husband, Darrell, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; two grandchildren whom she adored, Lexi Yarber and Jade Yarber of Marion, Va.; nieces, nephew, and other loving family and friends. In keeping with Vicky's loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate life so others may live it. A memorial service to celebrate Vicky's life will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, Marion, Va. To share memories of Vicky Lynn Sawyers Baldwin, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Vicky's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
