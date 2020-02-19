George Harmon Baldwin, age 73, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Morristown. He was born on August 21, 1946, in W.Va., the son of the late Everett and Pearlie Mae Brewster Baldwin. He worked in maintenance on a coal tipple in Amonate, Va. He was a member of the UMWA Local #2322 in Amonate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Baldwin; and sisters, Corenia Lane, Lorene Stilwell, and Lucy Westbury Newman. He is survived by his wife, Regina Baldwin; daughters, Rhonda Baldwin of Christiansburg, Va., and Rebecca Bradford of Sevierville, Tenn.; son, Phillip Baldwin of Morristown, Tenn.; sisters, Julie Smith of Tazewell, Va., Carolyn Scott of Tazewell, Va., Joan Anders and husband, Mike, of Atkins, Va., and Dolly Crockett of Streetsboro, Ohio; brother, Allen Baldwin of North Tazewell, Va.; and grandchildren, Nicholas Dean, Andrew Bowling, Rylie Dean, William Braford, Matthew Bowling and Victoria Bradford. Funeral services for George Harmon Baldwin will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Va., with the Rev. Kenny Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Friday evening, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. The UMWA Chaplin Corps will conduct services on Saturday. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
6:00PM-9:00PM
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
1:00PM
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
