Clarence Elmer Baldwin, age 82, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 6, 1937, to the late James Sheffie Baldwin and Mary Ethel Childress Baldwin. Elmer was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He enjoyed working outside and riding his John Deere tractor. In addition to his parents, Elmer was also preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Marie Baldwin Widener; and brother, Link Childress. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Violet Sue Powers Baldwin; two sons, Clarence Elmer Baldwin Jr. and wife, Karen, and Randy Lee Baldwin and wife, Melody, all of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Chris Baldwin Miller and husband, Rex, of Bristol, Va.; son-in-law, Rick Widener of Abingdon, Va.; two brothers, Homer Baldwin and wife, Peggy, of Bristol, Tenn. and Ernest Baldwin and wife, Lisa, of Georgia; sister, Thelma Baldwin Snodgrass and husband, Garnett, of Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 19383 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA, with the Rev. Bryan Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Blake Andis, Ernest Baldwin, Homer Baldwin, Travis Miller, Raymond Nunley, Steve Powers, and Rick Widener will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Elmer's caregiver, Betty Stroup, and the nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Clarence Elmer Baldwin is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
